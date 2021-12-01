UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

About UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.