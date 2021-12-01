two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TWO in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TWO in the third quarter worth about $392,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWOA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 4,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

