Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Twitter by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

