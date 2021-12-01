Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

TWKS opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21. Turing has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.