Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.77.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

