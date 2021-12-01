Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 73.0% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 200,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.