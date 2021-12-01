True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.37 and traded as low as C$7.01. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 509,289 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.57.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$621.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

About True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.