TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $7.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. TRON has a total market cap of $7.00 billion and $2.10 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001064 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

