Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 32.50

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Income VCT stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50. Triple Point Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile

Triple Point Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company invests in a portfolio of VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted investments. The Company invests in various sectors, such as cinema digitization, energy generation and infrastructure, and hydroelectric power. The Company has investment in finance companies, which provide short and medium term funding to a range of small and medium sized businesses.

