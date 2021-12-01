Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) Announces Dividend of GBX 32.50

Triple Point Income VCT plc (LON:TPVC) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triple Point Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point Income VCT stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50. Triple Point Income VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98).
Triple Point Income VCT Company Profile
