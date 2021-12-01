TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.06

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 288637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.