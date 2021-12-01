TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $254.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.23 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $116.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $915.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $920.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 42.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,635 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 288,578 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 233,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,237. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

