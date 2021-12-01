Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

TPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,695. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

