Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.