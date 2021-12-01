Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 6,100 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

TZOO stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $114.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

