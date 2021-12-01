Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.