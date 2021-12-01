Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.