Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Shares Down 1.2%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.