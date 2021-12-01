Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,908 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 1,028 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,237,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,840,000 after buying an additional 392,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 927,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.20 and a 200 day moving average of $302.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.25 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

