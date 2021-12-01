TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCON traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 2,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

