Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 708 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.40. 193,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $143.11 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

