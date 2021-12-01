Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 2,101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.8% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,719. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

