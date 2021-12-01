Townsend & Associates Inc Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,430. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $100.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

