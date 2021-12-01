TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,779. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TowneBank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

