Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $54.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.58.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

TRMLF stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

