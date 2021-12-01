Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $27.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29. Torrid has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.