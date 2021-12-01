Tornado Cash Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $50.44 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $45.86 or 0.00078370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

