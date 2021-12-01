Topps Tiles’ (TPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.59. The company has a market capitalization of £119.19 million and a P/E ratio of -60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. Topps Tiles has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

