Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TPT opened at GBX 62.23 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Tuesday.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

