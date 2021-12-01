Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.