TokenPocket (TPT) Hits Market Cap of $88.36 Million

TokenPocket (CURRENCY:TPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One TokenPocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPocket has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. TokenPocket has a market capitalization of $88.36 million and approximately $897,921.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00065466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.93 or 0.08029194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.82 or 0.96322266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

TokenPocket Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro . TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP

