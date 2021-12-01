Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

TITN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 755.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

