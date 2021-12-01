Tierion Price Tops $0.12 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00240337 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

