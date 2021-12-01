Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of THBRF opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

