Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCPU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,428,000.

