Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $45,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.96 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

