Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.83% of Primerica worth $50,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.84 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

