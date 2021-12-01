Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $47.81 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,930 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $47,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

