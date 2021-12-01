Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $43.06 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208,294 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.