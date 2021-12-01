ThreeFold (TFT) Price Hits $0.0494 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $9,242.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00218177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00099703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00655916 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

