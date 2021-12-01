Thomas D. Eckert Sells 1,300 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $100.67 on Wednesday, hitting $5,326.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,875.20 and a twelve month high of $5,364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,019.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4,996.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,399.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $161,129,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NVR by 269.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

