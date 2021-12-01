The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.11 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

