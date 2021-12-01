The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $$59.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

