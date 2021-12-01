The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Southern by 20.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,347 shares of company stock worth $5,612,971 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

