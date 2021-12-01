The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SST) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SST opened at GBX 1,185.76 ($15.49) on Wednesday. The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 946 ($12.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,258.64 ($16.44). The company has a market capitalization of £318.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,088.57.

Get The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

About The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited. It is co-managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan and Australasia.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.