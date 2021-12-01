The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $6.65 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. The Sandbox has a market cap of $6.07 billion and approximately $2.04 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00011597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00220482 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.31 or 0.00609472 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,246,119 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

