The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

