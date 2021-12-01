The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

NYSE PNC opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.77 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $749,559. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

