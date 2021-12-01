The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

