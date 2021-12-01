The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 464.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

