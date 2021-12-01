The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In other news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The InterGroup
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
