The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $72,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTG opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

