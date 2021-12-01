The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). GAP posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $16.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. GAP has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

